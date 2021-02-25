¡A seguir cuidándonos! En 7 días, más de 40 nuevos casos de Covid-19 en Valle de Uco

Feb 25, 2021

En total se diagnosticaron 46, 37 por análisis y 9 por Criterio Clínico epidemiológico.

Este jueves por la tarde, la Coordinación Regional de Salud informó los nuevos casos de coronavirus detectados en los últimos 7 días.

La cartera indicó que del 19 de febrero a hoy 25, han sido 46 en total los contagios diagnosticados, 37 por análisis y 9 por Criterio Clínico epidemiológico.

En detalle

Día 19 de febrero

Hospital Scaravelli: se efectuaron 17 test de PCR y resultó 1 positivo. Se realizaron 2 test rápidos y resultaron ambos negativos.

Área Sanitaria de Tunuyán: realizó 1 test rápido y resultó negativo.

Hospital Tagarelli: se enviaron 5 muestras de PCR y resultaron todas negativas. Se realizó 1 test rápido y resultó negativo.

Área Sanitaria de San Carlos: realizó 6 test rápidos y resultaron 2 positivos.

Hospital Gral Las Heras: se enviaron 6 muestras de PCR y 2 resultaron positivas. Se realizaron 2 test rápidos y resultaron negativos.

 Día 20 de febrero

Hospital Scaravelli: se efectuaron 18 test de PCR y resultaron 4 positivos. Se realizó 1 test rápido y resultó negativo.

Hospital Tagarelli: se enviaron 11 muestras de PCR y resultaron todas negativas. Se realizó 1 test rápido y resultó negativo.

Hospital Gral Las Heras: se enviaron 6 muestras de PCR y resultaron negativas. Se realizaron 3 test rápidos y resultaron todos negativos.

Día 21 de febrero

No se procesaron muestras.

 Día 22 de febrero

Hospital Scaravelli: se efectuaron 12 test de PCR y resultaron 2 positivos. Se realizó 1 test rápido y resultó negativo.

 Hospital Tagarelli: se envió 1 muestra de PCR y resultó negativa. Se realizaron 3 test rápidos y resultaron negativos.

Hospital Gral Las Heras: se enviaron 8 muestras de PCR y resultó 1 positivo. Se realizaron 7 test rápidos y resultaron todos negativos.

 Día 23 de febrero

Hospital Scaravelli: se efectuaron 13 test de PCR y resultaron 2 positivos. Se realizó 1 test rápido y resultó negativo.

Área Sanitaria Tunuyán: realizó 1 test rápido y resultó negativo

Hospital Tagarelli: se enviaron 26 muestras de PCR y resultaron 6 positivas. Se realizaron 4 test rápidos y resultaron todos negativos.

 Área Sanitaria San Carlos: realizó 1 test rápido y resultó 1 positivo.

 Hospital Gral Heras: se enviaron 8 muestras de PCR y resultó 1 positivo. No se realizaron test rápidos.

 Día 24 de febrero

 Hospital Scaravelli: se efectuaron 9 análisis de PCR  y resultó 1 positivo. Se realizaron 6 test rápidos y resultaron 2 positivos.

 Hospital Tagarelli: se enviaron 11 muestras de PCR y resultó 1 positivo. Se realizaron 2 test rápidos y resultaron negativos.

 Hospital Gral Heras: se enviaron 9 muestras de PCR y resultaron 2 positivas. No se realizaron test rápidos.

 Día 25 de febrero 

Hospital Scaravelli: se efectuaron 18 análisis de PCR  y resultó 1 positivo. Se realizaron 3 test rápidos y resultaron negativos.

Hospital Tagarelli: se enviaron 17 muestras de PCR y resultaron 4 positivos. Se realizaron 2 test rápidos y resultaron todos negativos.

Área Sanitaria de San Carlos: realizó 3 test rápidos y 2 resultaron positivos.

Hospital Gral Heras: se enviaron 12 muestras de PCR y resultaron 2 positivas. No se realizaron test rápidos.

